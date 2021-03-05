1 year lock down anniversary

At the end of the month it will be our 1 year lockdown anniversary . Some of us have adapted & become expert ginger beer & home made brewers , us smokers had it the worst, we paid eye watering sums of money for entjies, We are all gatvol of Zoom meetings but have adapted to working from home , We love the fact that roads aren't congested
We are joined by comedian Alfred Adriaan for his take on our upcoming anniversary .....
With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.
Time now for our Friday chat with Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor. Today we take a look at Performance Management- from managing our attention to managing our intention.
Saskia speaks to Shannon Davidoff Matchmaker And Life Coach at Perfect Partnerts.
With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Daniel Winter.
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.
Dr Morne Mostert, Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch is back for his weekly look at the future, today we have a look at .World Book Day, the importance of writing for Persuasion, Pitching your innovative ideas, and recording ideas.
Kieno speaks to Christina Nomdo Western Cape Commissioner for Children.
Kieno speaks to Retha Harmse Spokesperson for Association for Dietetics in South Africa, & Registered Dietitian.