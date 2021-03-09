CapeTalkOpenLine

Today at 10:05 ANC Top 6 gives update on Zuma meeting The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Mondli Gungubele - Chair at Public Investment Corporation

Today at 10:08 SANCOBB Calls for volunteers & we discuss how the lockdown has impacted the work they do Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Katta Ludynia

Today at 10:33 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 10:35 The politics of love and desirability The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Paballo Chauke

Today at 10:45 SABC wants all South African households to pay a R265 ‘TV tax’ – even if you don’t watch TV Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Today at 11:05 “Gangster” Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 World of Work: The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness: Meal Portion Control The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Matome Diala

Today at 12:07 ANC top 6 zooms with Zuma The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ntsikelelo Breakfast

Today at 12:10 Durban xenophobic violence The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Amir Sheikh

Today at 12:23 Calls for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released 'permanently' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Richard Ratcliffe

Today at 12:40 Uber driver's class action The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Darcy Du Toit

Today at 12:45 Brazil's Lula freed The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Benjamin Fogel

