Latest from the world of advertising

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (Amie) has questioned why the local industry pursues protectionism despite the increases in prices to the consumer.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Today at 13:33
Travel - Countries Without Quarantine – Which Countries Allow Quarantine Free Travel?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tess Faber
Today at 13:35
Is responsible drinking the way out of South Africa’s alcohol problem
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr David Harrison - CEO at DG Murray Trust
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Saving and Investing)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Prioritising Date Nights with your partner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sihle Masukela
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - 70 years of the Kombi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Stuart Johnston - Veteran Motoring Journalist and Car Magazine's Joburg Correspondent
Today at 14:40
Service dining rooms appeal
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Caine - Operations manager at Service Dining Rooms
Today at 14:50
Music with EMERGER
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emma De Goede - Lead singer at EMERGER
Gerry Matthee
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab Seabird rescue group Sanccob says it still needs volunteers to help with the rehabilitation of the rescued Cape cormorant chicks. 9 March 2021 12:48 PM
Plan to replace TV licence with a levy whether you watch telly or not, says SABC Kieno Kammies speaks to William Bird Director at Media Monitoring Africa who refers to it as a public information levy. 9 March 2021 12:12 PM
Has our Cape Town summer been milder than usual? No, says expert Climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston tells us if our casual observations are borne out by scientific data. 9 March 2021 10:54 AM
Mazzone: I believe MPs can put political ideologies aside for Mkhwebane motion Parliamentarians will soon decide on whether to approve an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold offi... 9 March 2021 10:19 AM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually It appears former president Jacob Zuma is no longer meeting with the ANC top six officials at Luthuli House as initially planned. 8 March 2021 2:04 PM
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders. 9 March 2021 12:30 PM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
'Glee likely among 'Stellenbosch Mafia' if Markus Jooste charged in Germany' Pieter du Toit's bestseller The Stellenbosch Mafia has been re-released just in time for Markus Jooste's return to the spotlight.  9 March 2021 10:22 AM
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Latest from the world of advertising

Latest from the world of advertising

9 March 2021 12:06 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.


The book Gangster

9 March 2021 11:59 AM

Her new book 'Gangster' uncovers and exposes highlight criminal SA gang cases - looking into the heart of gang violence – from those who have committed the violence as well as those who are innocent.


About the author
Carla van der Spuy has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and she is the author of a plethora of true crime books, many topselling. She writes for a variety of Afrikaans publications like Vrouekeur, LIG and Beeld, and has also contributed to rooi rose, Kerkbode and By. 

SABC wants all SA households to pay a R265 television licence

9 March 2021 11:02 AM

Kieno speaks to William Bird Director at Media Monitoring Africa.

National consumer issues

9 March 2021 10:53 AM

With Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.

SANCOBB calls for volunteers & we discuss how the lockdown has impacted the work they do

9 March 2021 10:34 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Katta Ludynia at Sanncob.

Bellville our second CBD

9 March 2021 10:16 AM

Kieno speaks to Warren Hewitt Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

9 March 2021 10:06 AM
Barbs Wire - #DurbanCBD

9 March 2021 9:50 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Taste Test Mondays Woodies Burgers

8 March 2021 12:22 PM

With Munir Haywood Owner at Woodies Burgers.

Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather

8 March 2021 11:54 AM

With Alistair Fairweather.

Trending

[BEFORE PICS] John Maytham's lockdown locks are about to get the chop

Local

Emotional mom describes 6-year-old daughter's op to give her a voice

Local

Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab

Local

EWN Highlights

SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020

9 March 2021 11:35 AM

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

9 March 2021 10:27 AM

Ex-cemetary manager says he didn't see altercation between Malema & officer

9 March 2021 9:40 AM

