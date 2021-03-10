Tech with Jan Vermeulen

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: One person killed in clashes between Wits students and cops
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:10
Man shot dead during Wits fees protest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Today at 15:16
EWN: Molefe testifies on the acquisition of locomotives
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
New data shows South African banks reflected a combined R20 billion less in overdraft and credit card debt than at the same point in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Philipp De Wet
Today at 15:20
Malusi Gigaba denies visits with the Guptas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 15:40
In conversation with Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, author of This is Why I Resist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Author
Today at 15:50
NAC responds to artists frustrations over funding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshepo Mashiane, NAC Council member
Today at 15:50
Digicon marking 1 year since Covid-19 arrived on SA shores
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:05
Corruption watch has developed a platform for South Africans to rate police stations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 16:20
Municipalities want IPPS to pay surcharge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thembani Bukula, CEO of PowerX
Today at 16:20
Statistics on children and digital threats.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch
Today at 16:40
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Reasons why an endowment is not for you
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 16:50
B4SA calls for South Africa's elderly to be vaccinated before other groups
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:55
Clanwilliam Domestic Animal Mass Sterilisation Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeanine Mitchell - co-owner and co-manager of Oudrif.
Today at 17:05
How will the Electronic Vaccination Data System work for vaccine registrations?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:10
Public Order Policing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
Today at 17:20
IPID to probe killing of man near student protest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndileka Cola, Director for Communication and Marketing at IPID,
Today at 17:20
What are employer’s obligations to vulnerable employees before phase 2 of the vaccine rollout?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Salt - Executive in ENSafrica's Employment department.
Today at 17:45
How could Offshore wind energy help solve SA’s energy woes?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Erfort - Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 18:09
MTN suspends full-year dividend even though is gained 29-million customers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
zoom Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint declares and 80% reduction interim dividend as the real estate investment property sector get clobbered by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The house Rupert Murdoch built
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - It is important to shop around for short-term insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Klaus Eckstein. - CEO at Bayer South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want the high court to overturn a controversial locomotive contract from 2014 wo... 10 March 2021 1:39 PM
Severe storm causing outages, load shedding will make matters worse - City of CT The City of Cape has warned that municipal officials may take longer than usual to restore power outages due to high service reque... 10 March 2021 12:48 PM
'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks' TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters. 10 March 2021 11:30 AM
View all Local
One man shot dead during Wits fees protest EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students. 10 March 2021 1:56 PM
MPs' choice to boot or keep Public Protector will be a watershed moment for ANC Analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC has been pushed into a corner regarding Public Protector Mkhwebane and needs to act. 10 March 2021 9:12 AM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
View all Politics
PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business South African businessman Raymond Ackerman celebrates his 90th birthday with a call to CapeTalk. 10 March 2021 12:17 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
Date night: Why it's so important to prioritise our love relationships Even one hour that you go for a coffee date or take a walk together in your neighbourhood makes a difference, says Sihle Masukela. 9 March 2021 4:15 PM
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Tech with Jan Vermeulen

Tech with Jan Vermeulen

10 March 2021 10:41 AM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Esports growth in Africa

10 March 2021 12:04 PM

With Nick Holden.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until Friday night

10 March 2021 11:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Oberholzer Eskom COO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knysna Speed Festival

10 March 2021 11:52 AM

One of the biggest casualties as a result of the Covid 19 global pandemic is the falling away of live events. Due to restrictions in our country as well as in others it has become difficult to host popular events. This year for the very first time, the similar Hillclimb will be virtual. People will be able to participate in the event through the PC GAME Assetto Corsa. 

Here to Tell us more is the Managing director of the Knysna Speed Festival Ian Shrosbree

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tackling fake qualifications

10 March 2021 10:57 AM

Kieno speaks to Professor Saritha Beni, Associate Director at MANCOSA, who is responsible for the graduation and certification, curriculum development and management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Weather service on Cape Town cold front

10 March 2021 10:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Birthday Raymond Ackerman

10 March 2021 10:19 AM

Happy Birthday Raymond Ackerman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Piers Morgan storms of Good Morning Britain...and then resigns

10 March 2021 10:14 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

10 March 2021 9:54 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from the world of advertising

9 March 2021 12:06 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Friday night

CT rainfall less than expected but still 'looks promising' - SA Weather Service

Local

Eskom attends to high voltage trip that left Helderberg residents without power

EWN Highlights

Those responsible for student protest death must be brought to book - Manamela

10 March 2021 2:59 PM

Investigation clears Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, COO following complaints

10 March 2021 2:03 PM

Denel unable to pay severance packages, Scopa hears

10 March 2021 1:51 PM

