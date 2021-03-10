Esports growth in Africa

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
EWN: One person killed in clashes between Wits students and cops
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:10
Man shot dead during Wits fees protest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Molefe testifies on the acquisition of locomotives
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:20
New data shows South African banks reflected a combined R20 billion less in overdraft and credit card debt than at the same point in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Philipp De Wet
Guests
Philipp De Wet
125
Today at 15:20
Malusi Gigaba denies visits with the Guptas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
125
Today at 15:40
In conversation with Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, author of This is Why I Resist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Author
Guests
Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Author
125
Today at 15:50
NAC responds to artists frustrations over funding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshepo Mashiane, NAC Council member
Guests
Tshepo Mashiane, NAC Council member
125
Today at 15:50
Digicon marking 1 year since Covid-19 arrived on SA shores
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 16:05
Corruption watch has developed a platform for South Africans to rate police stations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
125
Today at 16:20
Municipalities want IPPS to pay surcharge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thembani Bukula, CEO of PowerX
Guests
Thembani Bukula, CEO of PowerX
125
Today at 16:20
Statistics on children and digital threats.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch
125
Today at 16:40
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Reasons why an endowment is not for you
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 16:50
B4SA calls for South Africa's elderly to be vaccinated before other groups
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:55
Clanwilliam Domestic Animal Mass Sterilisation Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeanine Mitchell - co-owner and co-manager of Oudrif.
Guests
Jeanine Mitchell - co-owner and co-manager of Oudrif.
125
Today at 17:05
How will the Electronic Vaccination Data System work for vaccine registrations?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:10
Public Order Policing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
Guests
David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
125
Today at 17:20
IPID to probe killing of man near student protest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndileka Cola, Director for Communication and Marketing at IPID,
Guests
Ndileka Cola, Director for Communication and Marketing at IPID,
125
Today at 17:20
What are employer’s obligations to vulnerable employees before phase 2 of the vaccine rollout?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Salt - Executive in ENSafrica's Employment department.
Guests
Lauren Salt - Executive in ENSafrica's Employment department.
125
Today at 17:45
How could Offshore wind energy help solve SA’s energy woes?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Erfort - Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.
Guests
Gareth Erfort - Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.
125
Today at 18:09
MTN suspends full-year dividend even though is gained 29-million customers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
125
Today at 18:20
zoom Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint declares and 80% reduction interim dividend as the real estate investment property sector get clobbered by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The house Rupert Murdoch built
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - It is important to shop around for short-term insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Klaus Eckstein. - CEO at Bayer South Africa
Guests
Klaus Eckstein. - CEO at Bayer South Africa
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up