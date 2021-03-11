CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Cape Towns own Lanseria to be built by SA billionaire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hersov
Nick Ferguson
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Plastic surgeons
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Brian Monaisa
Dr Nkhensani Chauke
Dr Thendo Netshiongolwe
Today at 11:05
International day of Awesomeness with Futurist Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:45
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
Today at 12:07
Police minister visits family of man killed at wits protest #asinamali
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
*SAUS statement condemning SAPS brutality, state of higher education and list of demands issued to Min. Blade Ndzimande*
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabo Shingange - Spokesperson at South African Union of Students
Today at 12:23
HJI calls for a #PeoplesVaccine: Stand Against Vaccine Apartheid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Today at 12:27
ccv
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Safe transport of farmworkers - Afri W Cape responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jannie Strydom - CEO at Agri Western Cape
Today at 12:40
Higher education briefing: Nzimande shares 2021 student funding policy options
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:45
DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music with We Kill Cowboys
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Muller
Today at 18:50
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
Latest Local
City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding. 11 March 2021 9:30 AM
It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape Health authorities in the province are today marking the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape. 11 March 2021 9:27 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Local
Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort' Independent researcher in policing David Bruce says weapons should only be used on command but these standards are not applied. 11 March 2021 7:31 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
One man shot dead during Wits fees protest EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students. 10 March 2021 1:56 PM
View all Politics
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about" Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index. 10 March 2021 8:11 PM
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90 How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company 10 March 2021 7:15 PM
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show. 10 March 2021 6:51 PM
View all Business
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protectio... 10 March 2021 3:16 PM
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

11 March 2021 9:55 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Deutsche Welle - Bonn

11 March 2021 10:26 AM

Keith Walker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SPCA lays animal cruelty charges against City of Cape Town for injured baboon

11 March 2021 10:15 AM

Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse talks to Kieno Kammies about the charges laid against the City of Cape town after a juvenile baboon from the Waterfall troop was left for six days with a shattered femur and eventually had to be euthanised. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Predicting surge in Covid via sewers

11 March 2021 10:09 AM

Angela Mathee | Acting Director Of Health And at Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

11 March 2021 9:56 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Esports growth in Africa

10 March 2021 12:04 PM

With Nick Holden.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until Friday night

10 March 2021 11:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Oberholzer Eskom COO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knysna Speed Festival

10 March 2021 11:52 AM

One of the biggest casualties as a result of the Covid 19 global pandemic is the falling away of live events. Due to restrictions in our country as well as in others it has become difficult to host popular events. This year for the very first time, the similar Hillclimb will be virtual. People will be able to participate in the event through the PC GAME Assetto Corsa. 

Here to Tell us more is the Managing director of the Knysna Speed Festival Ian Shrosbree

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tackling fake qualifications

10 March 2021 10:57 AM

Kieno speaks to Professor Saritha Beni, Associate Director at MANCOSA, who is responsible for the graduation and certification, curriculum development and management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Weather service on Cape Town cold front

10 March 2021 10:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City

Local

[VIDEO] SPCA animal cruelty charges against City of Cape Town for injured baboon

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

Business Local

It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo Inquiry to probe allegations that secretary Mosala treated Molefe unfairly

11 March 2021 10:22 AM

Cele, Mawela visit home of man shot dead by police during Wits protest

11 March 2021 9:36 AM

WATCH LIVE: Gama, Gigaba scheduled to testify at state capture inquiry

11 March 2021 9:29 AM

