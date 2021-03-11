Barbs Wire

One of the biggest casualties as a result of the Covid 19 global pandemic is the falling away of live events. Due to restrictions in our country as well as in others it has become difficult to host popular events. This year for the very first time, the similar Hillclimb will be virtual. People will be able to participate in the event through the PC GAME Assetto Corsa.



Here to Tell us more is the Managing director of the Knysna Speed Festival Ian Shrosbree

