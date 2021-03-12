CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA's six-week wait for second Pfizer jab backed by CDC guidelines Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, about the Pfiz... 21 June 2021 5:18 PM
'Stones found in KZN are quartz crystals not diamonds but they aren't valueless' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to geologist Dr. Gideon Groenewald about the KwaHlathi stones that turned out to be quartz c... 21 June 2021 3:44 PM
JP Smith: I never lied on my CV but staffers did distribute incorrect biography CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith, the latest DA member embroiled in a qualifications scandal. 21 June 2021 2:28 PM
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says. 21 June 2021 2:12 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roe... 19 June 2021 12:32 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA? Sara-Jayne King speaks to asexual creator, writer, educator and advocate Cody Daigle Orians about asexuality this Pride Month. 21 June 2021 11:22 AM
Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell. 21 June 2021 8:05 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi. 21 June 2021 6:24 PM
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

12 March 2021 10:04 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Closing the Chapter

30 April 2021 11:38 AM

With African Futurist and Director of Value Creation at GIBS Business School, Dr Roze Phillips, about the forces and trends that will shape the future.

[LISTEN] Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA

30 April 2021 11:08 AM

"In this instance, our team was on-site to monitor the process," Belinda Abraham (SPCA). "Our team was satisfied."

The new book "The Billionaire Mindset"

30 April 2021 11:01 AM

Kieno speaks to Daniel Strauss Venture Capital Entrepreneur & Author.

International news with DW

30 April 2021 10:37 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

30 April 2021 10:10 AM
What is "Innovation sense making"

29 April 2021 12:04 PM

Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.

Century City

29 April 2021 11:02 AM
Copyright & Intellectual Property Enforcement at Cipc

29 April 2021 11:00 AM
International news with DW

29 April 2021 10:49 AM

With Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.

Barbs Wire

29 April 2021 9:55 AM
Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again

Business Opinion

DBE aims to vaccinate 91,000 teachers per day to achieve target within 14 days

Local

JP Smith: I never lied on my CV but staffers did distribute incorrect biography

Local

Makhura welcomes deployment of SANDF in Gauteng to assist medically

21 June 2021 5:18 PM

ANC in Waterberg halts all political activities after violent branch meetings

21 June 2021 4:49 PM

Business mogul Johann Rupert remembers Jabu Mabuza as 'dear friend & role model'

21 June 2021 4:36 PM

