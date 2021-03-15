3 reasons why you shouldn’t have a trust

With certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.
With Johan Venter manager of Haiku Asian restaurant in Burg Street.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Andy Jury Group CEO of Mukuru joining us live from London.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With BBC's corresponded Audrey TinlineLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Saadiq Kariem from the Western Cape health department.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST