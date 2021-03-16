CapeTalkOpenLine

Today at 14:05 The Series - Money Management (Debt) The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - The Unicorn Baby Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Roxanne Atkinson

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Car seating mistakes The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Derek Kirby - Training Director at Masterdrive

Today at 14:50 Music with Luna Paige Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Luna Paige

Today at 15:10 EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation/ Intro by Host Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Ex-president’s costs him big in maintenance battle Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - News24

Today at 15:40 Asking the expert: Could psychedelic therapy 'reset' depressed brain? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...

Today at 15:50 What is happening with EskomSePush and Covid updates? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dan Wells - co-founder of Eskom se Push

Today at 16:10 Obituarizing those who were not always good? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Daily Maverick

Today at 16:20 Simon Van Heerden: Lessons I learned from a little girl going blind Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Simon Van Heerden - Speaker at volume 60. Pechakucha

Today at 16:40 #R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R500 000 for student fees Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:55 Launch of the new Cape Town Stadium - Business Lounge Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lesley De Reuck - CEO of Cape Town Stadium

Today at 17:05 ConCourt dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 17:20 SA trout pulled from invasive species list - does it matter? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Martin davies - Water activist and senior researcher at Rhodes University Ichthyology department

Today at 17:46 Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications

Today at 18:13 Shoprite holdings results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

