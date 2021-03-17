"Coffins on Wheels" NAAMSA says illegally converting panel vans into ambulances and taxis in SA is a serious problem

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
What is the Dunning-Kruger Effect ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Saths Cooper - Clinical Psychologist and member of the Psychological Society of South Africa
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Janico Dannhauser
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on South African Monarchies
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mphumeleli Ngidi – Lecturer in History at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Cops in court for the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zulu King's Planting
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Mkhwebane to face impeachment - what is the latest?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
South Africa First Forum send Open Letter to the Minister of Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 15:50
A sad end to the Fugard Theatre as it closes down permanently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Former Resident Director at The Fugard Theatre
Today at 15:50
SA Vaccination calculator
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alastair Otter, Co-founder of media hack collectors
Today at 16:05
Rwanda powers ahead of South Africa in vaccination drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tebogo Monama - News24 Investigate Reporter
Today at 16:20
UWC launches new law centre to help protect workers’ rights in the digital era
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Benjamin - Acting Director for Centre for Transformative Regulation of Work (CENTROW)
Today at 16:20
Trademarking biltong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dougie Aristides from Takis Biltong
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:50
Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment host annual skills development conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
When will the average SA citizen be able to get the vaccine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
The 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mdu Kweyama - the artistic director for the festival
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank holds on to dividend after full year earnings plummet by 56.8%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndabezinhle (Ndabe) Mkhize - Chairman at IG Markets SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANParks says missing money from Table Mountain National Park 'cannot be true' SANParks Managing Executive of Parks Property Mokoena says Kruger National Park is a R3 billion entity that provides 70% of fundin... 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
Fire breaks out in Parliament Officials are assessing the damage. Lester Kiewit interviews parliamentary spokesperson Molotho Mothapo. 17 March 2021 12:15 PM
More J&J doses delivered to Western Cape in third batch, new vaccine site opens The province received 5,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend and two more deliveries are expected this week... 17 March 2021 12:13 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't' President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a political and legal attack over a potential 'conflict of interest' if he suspends the Publi... 17 March 2021 1:04 PM
SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it? 17 March 2021 9:18 AM
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa' Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 17 March 2021 8:41 AM
View all Politics
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move. 16 March 2021 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Business
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa' Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 17 March 2021 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
"Coffins on Wheels" NAAMSA says illegally converting panel vans into ambulances and taxis in SA is a serious problem

"Coffins on Wheels" NAAMSA says illegally converting panel vans into ambulances and taxis in SA is a serious problem

17 March 2021 10:35 AM

Kieno speaks to Mike Mabasa CEO  at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

WWF SA shares four disruptive trends in local charitable giving

17 March 2021 12:11 PM

Kieno speaks to Justin Smith Head of Business Development at WWF South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen

17 March 2021 12:07 PM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#TheCornerOffice

17 March 2021 11:00 AM

With Simone Musgrave Founder at Musgrave Gin.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A happy ending for homeless dog Lady Rosmead

17 March 2021 10:18 AM

A happy ending for homeless dog Lady Rosmead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs delivers his budget speech-" A Budget of Hope"

17 March 2021 10:12 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Lady Rosemead Safe and Sound

17 March 2021 10:04 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?'

17 March 2021 10:02 AM

"Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

17 March 2021 9:47 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PechaKucha Nights Cape Town

16 March 2021 12:25 PM

With Terry Winship Volunteer for Pechu Kucha.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't'

Politics

KFC treats help lure pooch Lady Rosemead to safety after a month on streets

Local

Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Taking the power back: Six WC municipalities to move off the Eskom grid

17 March 2021 12:52 PM

Pope evokes Myanmar nun in pleading for peace

17 March 2021 12:21 PM

Gcaleka hopeful student protests will end soon after meeting with Nzimande

17 March 2021 11:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA