WWF SA shares four disruptive trends in local charitable giving

Today at 13:35 What is the Dunning-Kruger Effect ? The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Prof Saths Cooper - Clinical Psychologist and member of the Psychological Society of South Africa

125 125

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Janico Dannhauser

125 125

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on South African Monarchies The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Mphumeleli Ngidi – Lecturer in History at the University of KwaZulu-Natal

125 125

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: Cops in court for the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: Zulu King's Planting Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 Mkhwebane to face impeachment - what is the latest? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 15:40 South Africa First Forum send Open Letter to the Minister of Health Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rod Solomons

125 125

Today at 15:50 A sad end to the Fugard Theatre as it closes down permanently Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Greg Karvellas - Former Resident Director at The Fugard Theatre

125 125

Today at 15:50 SA Vaccination calculator Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Alastair Otter, Co-founder of media hack collectors

125 125

Today at 16:05 Rwanda powers ahead of South Africa in vaccination drive Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tebogo Monama - News24 Investigate Reporter

125 125

Today at 16:20 UWC launches new law centre to help protect workers’ rights in the digital era Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paul Benjamin - Acting Director for Centre for Transformative Regulation of Work (CENTROW)

125 125

Today at 16:20 Trademarking biltong Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dougie Aristides from Takis Biltong

125 125

Today at 16:40 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners

125 125

Today at 16:50 Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment host annual skills development conference Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 When will the average SA citizen be able to get the vaccine? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 17:45 The 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mdu Kweyama - the artistic director for the festival

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Nedbank holds on to dividend after full year earnings plummet by 56.8% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group

125 125

Today at 18:48 SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125