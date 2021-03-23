Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

On the couch - Protests outside Artscape as theatre launches its 50th birthday celebrations

The Azania Mosaka Show Guests Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

The Azania Mosaka Show Guests Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach

Top Five Easter Camp Sites with Getaway magazine

The Azania Mosaka Show Guests Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.

The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids)

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...

Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow

The Car Feature - The Simola Hill Climb goes virtual

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual

Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Today at 19:33

ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss

