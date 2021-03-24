SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data

With James Edwards CEO PerformDM.
With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.
Well known extreme swimmer and inspirational speaker Ryan Stramrood broke yet another record on Thursday 18 March, swimming 34kms across False Bay in a fastest time of 8h39mins, now ratified by the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association (CLDSA). The previous record of 9h17mins from March 2007 is held by Barend Norjie.
Paul Roux owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur Paul is a freelance hairstylist and make up artist by profession and has signed up his business to be part of the Save your Faves voucher campaign by Dineplan.
Kieno speaks to Marcel Strauss, Group Chief Operating Officer at the Franchise.
Kieno speaks to Tim Harris Wesgro CEO and Janine Botha Wesgros Senior Economist.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
With Songezo Jim Cyclist at Team Qhubeka.
Sibulele Siko Shosha is a Creative Director in Advertising, TV Executive Producer and Founder and Chief at Dumile Group. The Capetonian started off by getting a diploma in journalism at CPUT & followed that up with a BA in International Relations, Politics and media studies from the University of Witwatersrand.