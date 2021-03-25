Earth Hour and the Club of Rome

With futurist Dr Morne Mostert, and this week we talk about the global initiative, Earth Hour, the Club of Rome and how innovation can help in the fight to slow down climate change.
Kieno speaks to Mike Schalit Creative Head at Net#Work Bbdo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The 1 year anniversary of South Africa going into a hard lockdown is around the corner. The lockdown decimated the hospitality & tourism industry & forced many to close their doors. We at CapeTalk decided to do what we can to help local businesses with our #SaveYourFave's initiative, we interviewed business owners & encouraged listeners to buy vouchers during the lockdown, the vouchers were to be redeemed when lockdown ended.
Kieno joined by Roberto Delgallo, owner of Beefcakes
Time now for our Friday chat with African Futurist and Director of Value Creation at GIBS Business School, Dr Roze Phillips, about the forces and trends that will shape the future.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Atholl Williams , a former partner at Bain Capital has been testifying at the Zondo Commission over the companies role in the collapse of SA Revenue Service’s investigative capacity.
He joins us for a conversation about the role Bain played & his experience at the Zondo Commission
With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Rob Watts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Wanda Du Toit creative head and ceo of Kamers Makers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John From Yzerfontein called Kieno to relay a horrible SAA experience.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fair Cape dairies is well known for its philosophy of Doing the right thing ensuring that they remain ethically and morally sound while doing business.
They have a very exciting launch happening, and to tell us more, Kieno by Louis Loubser, Chief Marketing Officer for Faircape Dairies.
Neptal Khoza, Head: Corporate Social Investment at Capitec Bank joins us live to reflects on one of humanity’s toughest chapters to date and the role Corporate South Africa plays in not only supporting and maintaining but bringing humanity together, during this Global Health crisis.LISTEN TO PODCAST