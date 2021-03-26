What's happening at the V&A this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend No weekend plans yet? Check out these top suggestions. 27 March 2021 9:34 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 26 March 2021 3:31 PM
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results 26 March 2021 4:50 PM
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that' Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld. 26 March 2021 4:33 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
What's happening at the V&A this weekend

What's happening at the V&A this weekend

26 March 2021 10:11 AM

With Wanda Du Toit creative head and ceo of Kamers Makers.


Ideas4good opens 18th library

26 March 2021 12:04 PM

Kieno speaks to Mike Schalit Creative Head at Net#Work Bbdo.

#SaveYourFaves with Roberto Delgallo

26 March 2021 11:50 AM

The 1 year anniversary of South Africa going into a hard lockdown is around the corner. The lockdown decimated the hospitality & tourism  industry & forced many to close their doors. We at CapeTalk decided to do what we can to help local businesses with our #SaveYourFave's initiative, we interviewed business owners & encouraged listeners to buy vouchers during the lockdown, the vouchers were to be redeemed when lockdown ended.

Kieno joined by Roberto Delgallo, owner of Beefcakes 

The Ties that Bind Us

26 March 2021 11:41 AM

Time now for our Friday chat with African Futurist and Director of Value Creation at GIBS Business School, Dr Roze Phillips, about the forces and trends that will shape the future.

Kieno in conversation with Athol Williams

26 March 2021 11:01 AM

Atholl Williams , a former partner at Bain Capital has been testifying at the  Zondo Commission over the companies role in the collapse of SA Revenue Service’s investigative capacity.

He joins us for a conversation about the role Bain played & his experience at the Zondo Commission 

The latest top news stories in Europe

26 March 2021 10:34 AM

With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Rob Watts.

John From Yzerfontein called Kieno to relay a horrible SAA experience

26 March 2021 10:04 AM

John From Yzerfontein called Kieno to relay a horrible SAA experience.

Faircape Dairies launch

25 March 2021 12:52 PM

Fair Cape dairies is well known for its philosophy of Doing the right thing ensuring that they remain ethically and morally sound while doing business.
They have a very exciting launch happening, and to tell us more, Kieno by Louis Loubser, Chief Marketing Officer for Faircape Dairies.

The Pandemic & the culture of giving

25 March 2021 12:47 PM

Neptal Khoza, Head: Corporate Social Investment at Capitec Bank  joins us live to reflects on one of humanity’s toughest chapters to date and the role Corporate South Africa plays in not only supporting and maintaining but bringing humanity together, during this Global Health crisis. 

Earth Hour and the Club of Rome

25 March 2021 11:53 AM

With futurist Dr Morne Mostert, and this week we talk about the global initiative, Earth Hour, the Club of Rome and how innovation can help in the fight to slow down climate change.

'We are going to advocate to remain open' - Restaurant Association of SA

National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

Politics

I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland

Politics

Survey shows most areas in W. Cape still vulnerable to COVID-19

27 March 2021 10:52 AM

Indian cricket icon Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

27 March 2021 10:22 AM

Bangladesh deploys border guards after deadly anti-Modi protests

27 March 2021 9:40 AM

