Kieno Kammies in conversation with Athol Williams about state capture

Atholl Williams , a former partner at Bain Capital has been testifying at the Zondo Commission over the companies role in the collapse of SA Revenue Service’s investigative capacity.
He joins us for a conversation about the role Bain played & his experience at the Zondo Commission
With Thezi Mabuza Acting Commissioner for the Competition Commission.
Kieno Sibani Mngadi Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Nicola Galombik, Head of Disbursements and Deployment for the Solidarity Fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder Plain SpeakLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Donald Kau, Spokesperson V&A WaterfrontLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Lars Martin Greiner- Strategic Advisor Ports, Shipping and Logistics Digitalization with Hamburg Port Consulting.