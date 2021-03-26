Kieno Kammies in conversation with Athol Williams about state capture

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
Outcomes of ANC NEC Meeting
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Today at 12:10
Marikana cops acquitted
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Today at 12:15
Gauteng Boulders Shopping Centre & Ndebele activist to meet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Mahlangu, Ndebele Activist
Today at 12:23
Youth Capital on how BEEI school assistants can solve youth unemployment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams
Today at 12:27
Afriforum says fight not over to order SAHPRA to register Ivermectin
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Willie Spies
Today at 12:37
Artists not buying Nathi Mthethwa's explanations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ismail Mohamed, CEO of the Market Theatre
Today at 12:40
SANCA calls for Easter alcohol ban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA
Today at 12:45
Update on Bushiri's
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - British endurance athlete raises funds for SA charity
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrea Mason
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Surita van Heerden
EWN Highlights

Winde to argue against stricter Easter lockdown at top-level meeting

30 March 2021 11:33 AM

Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute

30 March 2021 11:16 AM

SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process

30 March 2021 9:53 AM

