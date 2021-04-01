Edmond Baumgartner shares his story about reverse discrimination the workplace

On the show yesterday we spoke to labour lawyer, Michael Bagraim about the new New draft law intended to introduce much stricter rules against discrimination.

The new law will require Companies to show they took "reasonable steps" to prevent discrimination by an employee to escape liability.



One caller who says he was a victim of reverse discrimination as a result of BEE explained briefly explained what how it it happened.