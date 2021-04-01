Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Should the local elections be postponed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir - Political analyst
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
National Arts Festival court victory rejects NAC revisions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 16:05
Melanie Verwoerd weighs in on Magashule vs Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoed - Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation. at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Kalk Bay Theatre’s teasing adult show - Noir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brad Searl - Actor
Today at 17:05
Western Cape health department calling for care and safety during the Easter period
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:20
SARS announces outcome of revenue collection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Great Heart : A Wine that Empowers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Mullineux - Winemaker
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen

Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen

1 April 2021 11:37 AM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Is fresh produce a key export sector for SA beyond food security focus?

1 April 2021 11:56 AM

With Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Green Connection Calls on public to say "NO" to "KARPOWERSHIPS"

1 April 2021 11:02 AM

Kieno speaks to Liz McDaid founder member  at The Green Connection.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Edmond Baumgartner shares his story about reverse discrimination the workplace

1 April 2021 11:00 AM

On the show yesterday we spoke to labour lawyer, Michael Bagraim about the new New draft law intended to introduce much stricter rules against discrimination.
The new law will require Companies to show they took "reasonable steps" to prevent discrimination by an employee to escape liability.

One caller who says he was a victim of reverse discrimination as a result of BEE explained briefly explained what how it it happened.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Easter Traffic Plan

1 April 2021 10:57 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn

1 April 2021 10:26 AM

With Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #SABCRetrenchments

1 April 2021 10:21 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Donald Trump phones CapeTalk to say he loves black people

1 April 2021 10:10 AM

Donald Trump phones CapeTalk - KFM host EB Inglis impersonates Trump

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

1 April 2021 9:45 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds Judge Bernard Ngoepe

31 March 2021 11:41 AM

 Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe joins me for an Exclusive interview to help us as the public better understand the mandate of his office AND talkng us through the awareness campaigns his office is running to create  a better understanding as to what our rights & responsibilities are as South African taxpayers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

