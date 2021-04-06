The latest top stories in Business Insider

With Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.
With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An investigation by the New York times has revealed how the Trump 2020 campaign duped donors into unwittingly signing up to give the campaign recurring donations and not once off. Donald Trump will have to pay back $122 million in donations.
For more on this American version of "Päy back the money", Kieno by Brooks Spector
Mihlali Ndamase is our guest , she SA's popular Digital Content Creator made a mark with vlogging and her focus is beauty.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Paul Roelofse Certified Financila Planner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With BBC corresponded Rich Preston.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former DA leader Tony Leon caused quite a stir when he called the election of Mmusi Maine as DA leader in 2015 “an experiment that went wrong”. Leon made the statement in an interview with News24 while he was promoting his new book "Future Tense"
In a subsequent interview with Newzroom Afrika, Maimane described Leon's comments as dehumanising. Leon in turn said the quote was a line out of an interview that was not published in full.
Kieno speaks to One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST