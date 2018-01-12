10 year old to swim Robben Island channel for charity

Two South African FIFA players have qualified for the FIFA e Club World Cup 2021 finals. Julio Bianchi and Kaylan Moodley are the first South African gamers to secure a spot to the prestigious annual FIFA event to to be played out remotely from 24 to 28 February.

After a fiercely contested online qualifying campaign with a record number of over 480 teams participating, all 42 participants at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 have been confirmed. Julio & Kaylan represent Goliath Gaming & they will play in Zone 3 which comprises Africa & the Middle East and will go head to head with the beast teams of this region.

arrow_forward