What should the scope of the Zondo Commission be?

Kieno, speaks to former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela



After months of appeals in the courts, President Jacob Zuma announced on

tTuesday night, that a commission of inquiry into State Capture will be

headed by CJ Raymond Zondo. The President says that his consideration of the public's concern over the issue of state capture is what finally led him to comply with the Public Protector's remedial action. Since his announcement, not much detail has been released about the inquiry and what its terms of reference will be.