OUTA says service providers overbilling SOEs like Eskom needs to be questioned

Eskom says it has taken steps to protect its operations from disruptions after a contractual dispute with Oracle Corp.’s South African unit put its technical support services at risk.
Eskom confirmed there is a disagreement in which Oracle initially claimed Eskom underpaid it by about 7.3 billion rand. While the amount was later reduced between the parties, Oracle rejected Eskom’s settlement offer of 166 million rand and threatened to terminate its services, the power utility said in an emailed statement.
Eskom approached a South African court to compel Oracle to continue its technical support services until April 2022 but its application was dismissed last week, it said. It intends to seek leave to appeal.
