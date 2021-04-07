Ubuntu beds frontline healthcare workers safe home away from home

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Int study shows lingering effects of Covid-19 on the mental health of survivors
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon de Beer - Deputy director at South African Federation For Mental Health
Today at 12:40
TB HIV Care reflects on World Health day 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Harry Hausler - Director at Tb/Hiv Care Association
Today at 12:45
Karen van den Oever sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen van den Oever
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: TikTok will pay SA musos for every play under a just-signed deal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:10
On the couch - UCT researchers find evidence of complex early human behaviour in Kalahari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Pickering
Wendy Khumalo HERI
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Trudie Broekmann
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Let's help Happy Bless find a job Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him. 7 April 2021 12:46 PM
Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming "We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services). 7 April 2021 10:14 AM
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
View all Local
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
IEC: No Constitutional provision that allows for postponing elections The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has poured cold water on the possibility of postponing local government elections. 7 April 2021 10:35 AM
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
View all Politics
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all Business
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
View all World
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Ubuntu beds frontline healthcare workers safe home away from home

Ubuntu beds frontline healthcare workers safe home away from home

7 April 2021 12:07 PM

With Kim Whitaker | Founder at Ubuntu Beds.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Talking Tech with Jan

7 April 2021 12:04 PM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#TheCornerOffice

7 April 2021 11:05 AM

CEO Profile - Celeste Le Roux.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Bless

7 April 2021 10:32 AM

Kieno speaks to Happy Bless. Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending with Chantell Illbury- growing trend in Africa: protectionism

7 April 2021 10:28 AM

There is a tussle between domestic and foreign ownership of key sectors in Africa, and the need to grow economies and employment. How should Africa strike the balance?

To talk about this in more detail, Kieno chat to Senior Strategist and Scenario planner at Min of a Fox ,Chantell Illbury, slighlty earlier today.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom dispute with Oracle could cause power shortages

7 April 2021 10:14 AM

Eskom says it has taken steps to protect its operations from disruptions after a contractual dispute with Oracle Corp.’s South African unit put its technical support services at risk.
Eskom confirmed there is a disagreement in which Oracle initially claimed Eskom underpaid it by about 7.3 billion rand. While the amount was later reduced between the parties, Oracle rejected Eskom’s settlement offer of 166 million rand and threatened to terminate its services, the power utility said in an emailed statement.

For more on this I'm Kieno joined by OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenhage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom approached SA court to compel Oracle to continue its technical support services until April 2022

7 April 2021 10:06 AM

Eskom approached a South African court to compel Oracle to continue its technical support services until April 2022 but its application was dismissed last week, it said. It intends to seek leave to appeal.

Kieno speaks to Faith Burns- Eskom CIO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - How to check if your phone number was stolen in the Facebook data breach

7 April 2021 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 April 2021 9:51 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from the world of advertising

6 April 2021 11:54 AM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming

Local

Fuel price, electricity tariff hikes raise concerns of inflation knock-on effect

7 April 2021 11:50 AM

Eskom dispute with Oracle a threat to every South African, says energy expert

7 April 2021 11:28 AM

IEC plans to hold one voter registration weekend for municipal polls this year

7 April 2021 11:23 AM

