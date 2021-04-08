Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Aquaponics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucinda Fairhurst
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - How to register your domestic worker for COIDA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jose Jorge
Today at 14:40
Portrait Awards goes ahead this year without a title sponsor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren
Today at 14:50
Music with Haylea Heyns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Haylea Heyns
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Parliament names MPs for Public Protector probe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
The Racial Literacy Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joshua Cox - Founder at Fix Forward
Today at 16:05
SA Tourism Report: International tourism still more than 70% lower in SA than before Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona - SAT CEO
Today at 16:20
The Masters 2021 at Augusta National
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Maspero
Today at 16:55
The shining light of Masiphumelele
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vince Van Der Bijl - Cricket legend
Today at 17:05
"Adam Habib is no racist" - DM OP-ED
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barney Pityana - lawyer, theologian and lifelong activist for human rights and justice
Today at 17:20
Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Franklin Burt - co-founder of Retrofit
Today at 17:45
VINEVENOM focuses on the authentic expression of grape, terroir and biological aging.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Suddons - Founder of VINEVENOM.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend "Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka. 8 April 2021 12:59 PM
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by th... 8 April 2021 12:25 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign

Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign

8 April 2021 12:27 PM

Kieno speaks to Mark Maingard Outside The Bowl MD.


Tyrone Rubin & Grant De Sousa

8 April 2021 12:22 PM

Kieno speaks to Tyrone Rubin & Grant De Sousa Co Founders of GoDriveIn Movie & Roadhouse in Salt River.

How to Fix SA cricket

8 April 2021 11:03 AM

Former sports anchor and broadcasting legend Martin Locke joins us with cricket legend Omar Henry & Eric Halverson from South Western Districts Cricket are upset the shambles SA Cricket finds itself . We have a round table discussion with these cricket lovers on how we can save SA cricket.

International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn

8 April 2021 10:31 AM

Deutsche Welle corresponded saac Mugabe.

New draft government policy on Data generated in SA

8 April 2021 10:11 AM

Kieno speaks to Phillip de Wet Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 April 2021 10:03 AM
Barbs Wire - How to hang up on someone on the phone without looking rude

8 April 2021 9:55 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Ubuntu beds frontline healthcare workers safe home away from home

7 April 2021 12:07 PM

With Kim Whitaker | Founder at Ubuntu Beds.

Talking Tech with Jan

7 April 2021 12:04 PM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.

#TheCornerOffice

7 April 2021 11:05 AM

CEO Profile - Celeste Le Roux.

Trending

Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend

Local

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

235 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula

8 April 2021 12:44 PM

UPDATE: Student arrested during protests at MUT

8 April 2021 12:00 PM

Cata taxi boss killed in Nyanga shooting

8 April 2021 11:02 AM

