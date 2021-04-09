Interviews for new Concourt judges

The JSC will start holding interviews from 12 to 23 April to fill vacant positions in the judiciary. Nine judges and a senior lawyer have been shortlisted to be interviewed for positions at the Constitutional court.



Amongst the 10 candidates is a Human Rights Lawyer and former Military judge and deputy Judge President. The Constitutional court deals with every aspect of law from family, commercial to labour law and will require a judge to have extensive expertise and a good track record over a wide range of areas of law.



For more on this I'm joined by, Chris Oxtoby, Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At UCT.