Barbs Wire - #J&JVaccine

With Keet Van Zyl Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital.
Kieno chats to the DA's Helen Zille about alleged false BC in HR qualifications for Bonginkosi Madikizela and Daily Maverick-Rebecca Davis talks to Kieno about her article relating to the alleged false BComm qualifications fro Bonginkosi Madikizela
Bonang Mohale ,Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Professor of Practice in the Johannesburg Business School’s College of Business and Economics, and Chairman of both the Bidvest Group Limited and SBV Services has written an interesting op-ed piece in the Daily Maverick, he talks about how we on the African continent's chances of beating the Covid virus depends on us "repurposing, reimagining and reopening African societies, business, developmental institutions and government"
South African documentary My Octopus Teacher has won a Bafta.
The Netflix documentary directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, captured a year spent by filmmaker Craig Foster as he builds a relationship with a wild common octopus in a South African kelp forest.
Elrich accepted the award from the British film and television academy during a ceremony held on Sunday night.
My Octopus Teacher has also been nominated for an Oscar.
Kevin Smuts wrote the score for My Octopus teacher and Swati Thiyagarajan, Associate producer and Craig, the divers wife
Kieno speaks to Will Stevens Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town and Tim Harris | CEO at Wesgro.
With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.
Kieno speaks to Glen Charles Owner of Glee At Work.