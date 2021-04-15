Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin. 15 April 2021 4:47 PM
ConCourt declares apartheid era marriages law unconstitutional The Black Administration Act is said to have been discriminatory towards black women married prior to 1988. 15 April 2021 3:50 PM
I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
View all Local
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it "We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations," says Lift cofounder Jonathan Ayache. 15 April 2021 10:42 AM
View all Business
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics is waste of time, as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery

Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery

15 April 2021 11:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Ryan Ravens, CEO of the apex business leadership organisation in the Western Cape, Accelerate Cape Town.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The nexus between science, business and the media all creating perceptions for the public

15 April 2021 12:02 PM

With Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

Why art is important

15 April 2021 11:58 AM

With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.

International news with DW Bonn with Isaac Mugabi

15 April 2021 10:26 AM

With Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.

SA airlines collaborating to keep low cost airlines in the air

15 April 2021 10:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Lift co-founder Jonathan Ayache

Barbs Wire - Zuma's bizarre 21-page letter to the Chief Justice

15 April 2021 9:57 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 April 2021 9:44 AM
Knife Capital rolls out investment campaign

14 April 2021 11:57 AM

With Keet Van Zyl Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital.

Helen Zille on alleged false BC in HR qualifications for Bonginkosi Madikizela

14 April 2021 11:36 AM

Kieno chats to the DA's Helen Zille about alleged false BC in HR qualifications for Bonginkosi Madikizela and Daily Maverick-Rebecca Davis talks to Kieno about her article relating to the alleged false BComm qualifications fro Bonginkosi Madikizela

Bonang Mohale-The irony of Africa and Covid-19

14 April 2021 11:00 AM

Bonang Mohale ,Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Professor of Practice in the Johannesburg Business School’s College of Business and Economics, and Chairman of both the Bidvest Group Limited and SBV Services has written an interesting op-ed piece in the Daily Maverick, he talks about how we on the African continent's chances of beating the Covid virus depends on us  "repurposing, reimagining and reopening African societies, business, developmental institutions and government"
 

How pouring fat and oil down your drain clogs up Cape Town sewers

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

Business Opinion

[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive

Lifestyle

UN warns of crisis for Mozambique children after attacks

15 April 2021 5:19 PM

GOOD party: Madikizela's suspension is not enough

15 April 2021 4:57 PM

Zikalala objects to Transnet moving port authority headquarters to EC

15 April 2021 4:53 PM

