Leaders are out of touch when it comes to the experiences of their employees?

Time now for our Friday chat with African Futurist and Director of Value Creation at GIBS Business School, Dr Roze Phillips, about the forces and trends that will shape the future, what those trends are and why they matter to YOU.
With Tina Thiart Trustee at 1000 Women Trust.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno joined CEO Of Revix Shaun Sanders.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Steven Beardsley.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Ryan Ravens, CEO of the apex business leadership organisation in the Western Cape, Accelerate Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST