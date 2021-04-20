CapeTalkOpenLine

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ryan Ravens, CEO of the apex business leadership organisation in the Western Cape, Accelerate Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr. Tunji Funsho, a former cardiologist and chair of Rotary International’s polio-eradication program in NigeriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Mike Ryder Founder at Friends of Liesbeek.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today we continue our brand new campaign focusing on the benefits of investing in cryptocurrencies. Sean Andrew Sanders, CEO & Founder of Revix is our guest.LISTEN TO PODCAST
City Bowl Councillor Brandon Golding gives us a rundown of what's happening in the CBD as Cape Town comes to grip with its biggest fire this year. we also check in with the Cape Town weather service.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.LISTEN TO PODCAST