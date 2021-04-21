Talking Tech with Jan

Today at 15:40 Book Interview: Nadia Owusu's Aftershocks, Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nadia Owusu - Author

Today at 15:50 The collapse of the super league Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)

Today at 16:05 What broke South African rail? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

David Williams - former deputy editor of the Financial Mail.

Today at 16:20 Coco Velten in France - abandoned building that is now a new ecosystem, housing the homeless Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Elsa Buet

Today at 16:40 Exploring McCain cookbook creator, a first of its kind in South Africa. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Leila Saffarian - freelance food stylist, food & lifestyle writer, and content creator"

Today at 16:55 Jim Steinman, 'Bat Out of Hell' Songwriter, Dies at 73 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...

Today at 17:05 Jacob Zuma’s lawyers withdraw and Western Cape JSC hearings Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - News24 reporter

Today at 17:20 Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

simon marks

