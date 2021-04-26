Barbs Wire - #IndiaCovid-19

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.
With Paul Roelofse certified financial planer.
Kieno speaks to Maeson Maherry Founder of LawTrust.
With BBC correspondent Rich Preston.
Don't go to South Africa! They're not vaccinated yet – United States advisory
On Freedom Day, the 27th of April 2021, South African’s will celebrate 27 years of democracy. Inspired by the significance this day holds, Kola Cohen, a 19-year-old from Hout Bay, will be paddling 27km to provide 27,000 meals for vulnerable Capetonians.
To tell me more I'm joined by 19 year old Kola Cohen
More:
Paddling on a prone board, Kola will be participating in the Freedom Paddle, an initiative where paddlers paddle from Cape Town to Robben Island (and back) to pay tribute to Nelson Mandela and the struggle heroes who fought for South Africa’s freedom.
Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA.
Kieno speaks to Asanda Madikane- CEO of Latita Development Trust.