Latest Local
Sisonke Johnson & Johnson rollout resumes on Wednesday Dr. Glenda Gray says resuming the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study involves some administrative and logistical hurdl... 26 April 2021 5:54 PM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness. 26 April 2021 3:19 PM
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. 26 April 2021 4:39 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
LawTrust

LawTrust

26 April 2021 11:00 AM

Kieno speaks to Maeson Maherry Founder of LawTrust.


New virtual credit cards

26 April 2021 12:39 PM

With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.

Things you should know about life assurance

26 April 2021 11:39 AM

With Paul Roelofse certified financial planer. 

International news with the BBC

26 April 2021 10:26 AM

With BBC correspondent Rich Preston.

Barbs Wire - #IndiaCovid-19

26 April 2021 9:46 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

26 April 2021 9:43 AM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

23 April 2021 2:04 PM

Hout Bay resident Kola Cohen (19) takes on 27km ‘Freedom Paddle’ to provide community with 27 000 meals

23 April 2021 12:05 PM

On Freedom Day, the 27th of April 2021, South African’s will celebrate 27 years of democracy. Inspired by the significance this day holds, Kola Cohen, a 19-year-old from Hout Bay, will be paddling 27km to provide 27,000 meals for vulnerable Capetonians.
To tell me more I'm joined by 19 year old Kola Cohen 
Paddling on a prone board, Kola will be participating in the Freedom Paddle, an initiative where paddlers paddle from Cape Town to Robben Island (and back) to pay tribute to Nelson Mandela and the struggle heroes who fought for South Africa’s freedom. 

SPCA responds to UCT Researcher saying they got the story wrong about finding burnt out pigs in a padlocked cage after Table Mountin fires

23 April 2021 11:58 AM

Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA.

The rising need for winter school uniform country wide

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Asanda Madikane- CEO of Latita Development Trust.

 

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

Business Opinion

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

EWN Highlights

Unicef concerned about impact of COVID-19 on routine vaccination for SA kids

26 April 2021 8:40 PM

Numsa blames Dept of Public Enterprises for Mango’s problems

26 April 2021 7:48 PM

Biden promises India COVID support in call to Modi

26 April 2021 7:29 PM

