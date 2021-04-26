Things you should know about life assurance

On Freedom Day, the 27th of April 2021, South African’s will celebrate 27 years of democracy. Inspired by the significance this day holds, Kola Cohen, a 19-year-old from Hout Bay, will be paddling 27km to provide 27,000 meals for vulnerable Capetonians.

To tell me more I'm joined by 19 year old Kola Cohen

More:



Paddling on a prone board, Kola will be participating in the Freedom Paddle, an initiative where paddlers paddle from Cape Town to Robben Island (and back) to pay tribute to Nelson Mandela and the struggle heroes who fought for South Africa’s freedom.

arrow_forward