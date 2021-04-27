CapeTalkOpenLine

One of the our listeners contacted us last week with a complaint relating to the alleged unfair tender adjudication process at provincial government in the Western Cape. They marched to the offices of the Premier & handed over a memorandum on Friday afternoon. the contractors are up in arms over a 3 year maintenance contract that they claim was unfairly awarded to a Johannesburg based company.



Guests: Brett Herron GOOD MPL & Secretary General & member Western Cape Provincial Parliament and Rene Reynolds High Tide Construction.

