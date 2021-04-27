Freedom Day & exactly 27 years: What do the numbers say about what's in store for us.

Its the 27th of April, Freedom Day & exactly 27 years our first post-apartheid election. What do the numbers say about what's in store for us.
Saskia speaks to Numerologist Sandy Smith.
With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Born in the KwaZulu-Natal city of Richard's Bay, Xolile Mncwango is a contemporary gospel musician who has worked alongside the likes of Benjamin Dube, Xoli Thabethe and Ayanda Ntanzi. Commonly known as Xolly Mncwango, the singer has captured the hearts and ears of South Africans through her passionate worship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Belinda Abraham Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today we continue our brand new campaign focusing on the benefits of investing in cryptocurrencies. Sean Andrew Sanders, CEO & Founder of Revix is our guest . This week we ask : What are the risks to investing in Crypto Currency.LISTEN TO PODCAST
One of the our listeners contacted us last week with a complaint relating to the alleged unfair tender adjudication process at provincial government in the Western Cape. They marched to the offices of the Premier & handed over a memorandum on Friday afternoon. the contractors are up in arms over a 3 year maintenance contract that they claim was unfairly awarded to a Johannesburg based company.
Guests: Brett Herron GOOD MPL & Secretary General & member Western Cape Provincial Parliament and Rene Reynolds High Tide Construction.
Saskie speaks to Dr Richard Nichol, Chairperson of the South African Society of Psychiatrists' Child and Adolescent Special Interest Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.LISTEN TO PODCAST