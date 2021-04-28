Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ujala Satgoor
Today at 17:05
Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report on the
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Thompson
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 17:45
Reform of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated. 28 April 2021 4:26 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2 The Western Cape Health Department says it's working on implementing outreach and door-to-door campaigns for seniors to get vaccin... 28 April 2021 1:14 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party. 28 April 2021 10:39 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May "You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 28 April 2021 3:18 PM
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models. 28 April 2021 2:43 PM
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs". 28 April 2021 9:54 AM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
ActionSA

ActionSA

28 April 2021 10:22 AM

Kieno speaks to Vytjie Mentor Action SA Chairperson Western Cape.


Trending with Chantell Illbury

28 April 2021 12:03 PM

With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen

28 April 2021 11:53 AM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.

Mobeewash interview and giveaway.

28 April 2021 10:55 AM

Kieno speaks to Sean O'Connel Founder at Mobeewash.

Helping poor to register for Covid vaccine

28 April 2021 10:01 AM

Kieno speaks to Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

28 April 2021 9:53 AM
Barbs Wire - Nigella Lawson's mispronunciation of microwave

28 April 2021 9:53 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Latest from the world of advertising

27 April 2021 12:02 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

Xolly Mncwango

27 April 2021 11:56 AM

Born in the KwaZulu-Natal city of Richard's Bay, Xolile Mncwango is a contemporary gospel musician who has worked alongside the likes of Benjamin Dube, Xoli Thabethe and Ayanda Ntanzi. Commonly known as Xolly Mncwango, the singer has captured the hearts and ears of South Africans through her passionate worship.

How we can help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA

27 April 2021 11:54 AM

Guest: Belinda Abraham Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA.

Trending

Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa

Business Lifestyle

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

Business

Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h

Business

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture inquiry

28 April 2021 5:04 PM

DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

28 April 2021 5:02 PM

Mango apologises to customers over flight interruptions

28 April 2021 2:50 PM

