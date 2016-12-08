Quintessential Cape Town: Shooshoos

“Every big adventure starts with a baby step” is a good mantra to live by… and this morning we feature a local business that has not only experienced this figuratively, but literally too…



Founded in 1996, Shooshoos is not only the biggest exclusive baby shoe brand in South Africa, but they’ve sold over 3 million quality hand-crafted leather shoes and exported to over 20 countries.



We speak to the co-owner, Gill Bowen, now…







Additional information



Last year, Gill was crowned The National Entrepreneur Champion and inaugural National Exporter for 2015 at the South African Small Business Awards – less than a year after she and her husband Tim acquired the business.

Gill bought the Disney manufacturing licence for the African continent, opened the first stand-alone retail store in the country, grown their export business to over 15 countries, opened an American division, developed seasonal ranges and produced in excess of one hundred unique designs annually.

Shooshoos launches its new limited edition Circus Range today. The Circus Range, retailing from R259.00 to R289.00 a pair, in sizes S, M, L and XL ages 0 - 24 months, will be available at their flagship store, selected retailers and concessions nationwide and online.