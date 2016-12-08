"Inadequate" education received - CTU Training Solutions responds

summary: Caller Peter told us that he was receiving inadequate education & training from CTU - we hear from the institution for their response...



Last week Friday we spoke Dr Shaheeda Essack, director of registrations at the Department of Higher Education and training (DHET) on bogus college and the need for students need to verify the accreditation and registration of the colleges as well as the programmes they offer with the department.



She urged matriculants to be vigilant when considering their choice of tertiary institutions because many private colleges are operating illegally.



In fact, during that same show last week – we got a worrying call from Peter who felt that the institution he had registered with was below industry standard.



This morning we’ll hear from the CEO of C for their response on the accusations…