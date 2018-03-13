Freedom under law responds on Rogue Unit case

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 16:55 Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

Today at 17:20 News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions

Today at 17:45 Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​ Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kaylee Faure - co-founder

Today at 18:11 Illicit Trade in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)

Today at 18:15 Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB

Today at 19:08 18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jacques Becker

Today at 19:11 SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

