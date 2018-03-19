Are you a mountain biking? Get Sec-U-Med

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
125
Today at 16:55
Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
125
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
125
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
125
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)
125
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB
125
Today at 19:08
18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Becker
Guests
Jacques Becker
125
Today at 19:11
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up