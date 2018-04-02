Running for a Cause

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Polly Roy
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Province details its vaccine roll out plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sipho Senabe, Chief Director: Human Resource Development and Employee Health and Wellness
Today at 16:20
NY Times: Alzheimer’s Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 16:20
The liquor industry bearing the brunt even after the third sales ban has been lifted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB
Today at 19:08
18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Becker
Today at 19:11
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial Alleged 27s gang leader William "Red" Stevens was shot and killed on Tuesday night, one week before he was due to appear in court. 3 February 2021 2:57 PM
Your boss wants you to vaccinate, you say 'no', now what? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks an employment lawyer... 3 February 2021 1:58 PM
Western Cape health authorities gearing up to start vaccinations from 15 Feb The Western Cape Health Department says provincial officials will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers m... 3 February 2021 1:23 PM
View all Local
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell. 3 February 2021 11:08 AM
Issuing and renewing SA passports still on hold... except for 5 exceptions Department of Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says applying for a new passport is one of the services which remains suspended. 3 February 2021 8:00 AM
View all Politics
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam "Also, swipe at any store and you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%," says Nathea Nicolay. 3 February 2021 11:56 AM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Running for a Cause

Running for a Cause

2 April 2018 8:29 AM

Guest: Zanele Hlatshwayo


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury

3 February 2021 12:00 PM

With Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape  Phase 1 vaccine rollout

3 February 2021 11:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert

3 February 2021 11:54 AM

With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier

3 February 2021 11:02 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals

3 February 2021 10:52 AM

Two South African FIFA players have qualified for the FIFA e Club World Cup 2021 finals. Julio  Bianchi  and Kaylan  Moodley are the first South African gamers to secure a spot to the prestigious annual FIFA event to to be played out remotely from 24 to 28 February.
After a fiercely contested  online qualifying campaign with a record number of over 480 teams participating, all 42 participants at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 have been confirmed. Julio & Kaylan represent Goliath Gaming & they will play in Zone 3 which comprises Africa & the Middle East and will go head to head with the beast teams of this region.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines

3 February 2021 10:35 AM

Kieno speaks to CEO of medical aid scheme Profmed, Craig Comrie.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years

3 February 2021 10:07 AM

Kieno speaks to Cllr Zahid Badroodien.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

3 February 2021 9:54 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

3 February 2021 9:45 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from world of advertising

2 February 2021 12:05 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu disappointed with Golden Arrow over ‘unwillingness to protect drivers’

3 February 2021 3:03 PM

Greyhound to stop operating after 37 years of service

3 February 2021 2:18 PM

SA Express on the verge of being sold to private buyer - Public Enterprises Dept

3 February 2021 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA