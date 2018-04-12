Update - Sand on the Simon's Town train tracks

Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry

Health and Wellness- Hunger and appetite

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Mmusi Maimane Mmusi Maimane

One SA urges MPs to vote in favour of the Direct Elections Bill

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)

SAPU on battle in crime intel.

Today at 12:23

Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

