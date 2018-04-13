Could Patricia De Lille work with the EFF? I will respond after Sunday, says De Lille

Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janelle Dumalaon - Business Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Guests
Today at 11:05
Crypto Currency
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mpho Dagada - at Cryptocurrency Expert
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- fitness couple goals
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Fhulufelo Siphuma
Today at 11:32
Super Scientist Campaign with Inspiring Fifty winner Genevieve Mannel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Genevieve Manuel continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa appoints anti-corruption body
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Today at 12:10
How do we get our local municipalities back in order? DDP
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)
Today at 12:15
Agri's reaction to SONA 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri
Today at 12:23
Proposed changes to South Africa's ID Management Policy - Iranti responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sbu xcxc - Trans specialist at Iranti .Org A Queer Visual Media Organisation
Today at 12:37
POCA bust: Hawks swoop in on suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:40
Gang violence shows new trend in Elsies River - CPF chair speaks out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraan Mukaddam - Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF)
Today at 12:45
The Proposed Children's Amendment Bill and why Counter Submissions are Important
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeevie Pillay - Member, adoption Specialist and social worker at South African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice (SAASWIPP)
Today at 12:52
Sea Harvest and Capetalk: Let's get punny
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Siphokazi Jonas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
SIPHOKAZI JONAS - at Poet
Today at 13:40
Book Club - The Great Escape from the Woodlands Nursing Home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joanna Nell
Joanna Nell mobile
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Busting immune building myths with Dr Yashica Khalawan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Yashica Khalawan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:09
Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ma - Petite ( Premium Children's Decor)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
