NGO ORT Education helps train teachers in disadvantaged communities

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
POCA bust: Hawks swoop in on suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:37
What to expect from political issues ahead of SONA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Today at 12:41
High Court to rule on Norma Mngoma arrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith
Today at 12:45
Sea air has damaged Koeberg's containment building, says KAA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
Today at 12:45
The Commission hears Eskom related evidence from the former Eskom Board Member, Mr. Mark Pamensky.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Right of Reply: Is Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's concrete damaged? Eskom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riedewaan Bakardien - Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom
Riedewaan Bakardien
Today at 12:52
GAUTENG ANC'S MAKHURA SET TO FACE INTEGRITY COMMISSION AMID PEC FACTION BATTLES
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
William Dicey- Author.
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Dr Matjekane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Mathobela Matjekane
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - Trail Runners cleaning up the mountain, one bag at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers
Today at 14:07
Practical advice - Ring resizing with Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers - (Spokesperson Teagan Schwerin)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Teagan Schwerin
Today at 14:50
Music - Kyle Deutsch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Deutsch
Today at 15:10
This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 15:10
Shell lays out plan for transition to cleaner energy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 15:16
Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Today at 15:20
The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
SONA Preview with Ferial Haffajee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Cosatu's expectations ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Sona Preview with Gaye Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses
Today at 16:55
Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Chapman
Today at 17:05
The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
Health expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
SA documentary My Octopus Teacher makes Oscars shortlist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Foster
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
SONA preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 18:50
Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin SANCCOB is running a great alternative way to celebrate the month of love by helping support an endangered African penguin. 11 February 2021 11:41 AM
WC govt pushing ahead with vaccination prep as SA turns to Johnson & Johnson jab The Western Cape Health Department says it's continuing with preparations to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers fro... 11 February 2021 11:07 AM
View all Local
'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine' SA Medical Research Council CEO Prof Gray says they will receive 80,000 vaccinations every 7 to 14 days to begin deploying. 11 February 2021 9:23 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes. 10 February 2021 11:30 AM
View all Politics
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid. 11 February 2021 10:57 AM
Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs Missed the GameStop frenzy? Reddit is at it again, this time driving much-shorted Canadian dagga companies higher and higher. 11 February 2021 10:39 AM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
View all Business
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
View all Entertainment
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet. 10 February 2021 2:05 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
NGO ORT Education helps train teachers in disadvantaged communities

NGO ORT Education helps train teachers in disadvantaged communities

16 April 2018 6:52 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Lydia Abel Director of ORT Education Karen Kaimowitz Education and training specialist

One of the big challenges he have in ensuring equal levels of education across the economic divide is having educators on an even footing - but we know this is not the case. ORT Education is a NGO specialising in the training and support of teachers in underprivileged communities. They train ECD and foundation phase teachers in literacy, numeracy and perceptual skills which includes the use of LEGO Play boxes and 6 Bricks.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

UN international day women and girls in science

11 February 2021 12:01 PM

With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA-Politics

11 February 2021 10:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA-Economy

11 February 2021 10:57 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Michael Oti

11 February 2021 10:32 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Morningstar housing development

11 February 2021 10:08 AM

Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

11 February 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

11 February 2021 9:58 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

10 February 2021 12:22 PM

With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental distress on the rise in 2021

10 February 2021 12:16 PM

With Dr Kagisho Maaroganye psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership

10 February 2021 11:01 AM

David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs and Will Stevens Deputy Consul General  at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'

Business Opinion

Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs

Business

'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

‘My hope is justice will prevail' - Tembisa Hospital CEO on suspension challenge

11 February 2021 12:23 PM

WC sees steady drop in new COVID-19 cases but to first wave levels

11 February 2021 12:22 PM

New year, old tune – EFF, Saftu sceptical of Ramaphosa’s Sona commitments

11 February 2021 11:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA