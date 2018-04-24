Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill on Wednesday

Kieno Kammies speaks to Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary, SAFTU Workers will be embarking on a one-day general strike tomorrow in protest against a proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour. The strike has been called for by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) The federation recently marched to parliament and handed over a memorandum of demands but they say that the response did not address their concerns, hence the call for its members to embark on nationwide action and to make the country “ungovernable