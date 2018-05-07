Help save Amoyo in Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg

Kieno Kammies speaks to Kim Worrall Founder at Amoyo Performing Arts Foundation



Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg parents are often so busy working hard to make ends meet that they cannot always invest (even emotionally) in their children’s dreams. In March 2015, Hout Bay-based voiceover artist and entrepreneur Kim Worrall teamed up with dance teachers Mandisa Qwesha and Nandipha Sandlana to establish AMOYO