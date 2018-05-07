Help save Amoyo in Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg

Kieno Kammies speaks to Kim Worrall Founder at Amoyo Performing Arts Foundation
Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg parents are often so busy working hard to make ends meet that they cannot always invest (even emotionally) in their children’s dreams. In March 2015, Hout Bay-based voiceover artist and entrepreneur Kim Worrall teamed up with dance teachers Mandisa Qwesha and Nandipha Sandlana to establish AMOYO
Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.LISTEN TO PODCAST