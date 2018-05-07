SA internet users reach 21-million, where to next for online shopping in South Africa?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Kevin Tucker CEO at Price Check



This year South Africa’s 21-million internet users are expected to spend more than R53-billion shopping online according to research done by PriceCheck. Do you frequent the world on online shopping? Are you one of those people who doesn't go to the shops anymore because everything is available on your phone?