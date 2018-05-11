Is cigarette smoke as harmless as suggested by some?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Salome Abbott Paediatric pulmonologist at Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital
It led to a discussion on whether smokers are being unfairly targeted and some callers had suggested that the attention is misguided, as people are more likely to be harmed by a person who has had too much alcohol to drink than by a smoker.
With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Kagisho Maaroganye psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs and Will Stevens Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST