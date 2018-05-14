V&A Waterfront PlayDate SuperPark

John Maytham speaks to Chanette Goosen Founder, owner and designer at Play Date Super Park
The creators of Play Date Super Park are hoping it is just the first of many to come in South Africa, and it features an adventure park area for those wanting to test their physical skills or relive the type of fun we had growing up in an era before TV and technology dominated our daily lives, along with Hint Hunt, an escape room, designed to challenge your ability to solve clues and make your way out of a sealed room.
With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.
Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.
With Dr Kagisho Maaroganye psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.
David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs and Will Stevens Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.