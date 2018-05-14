V&A Waterfront PlayDate SuperPark

John Maytham speaks to Chanette Goosen Founder, owner and designer at Play Date Super Park



The creators of Play Date Super Park are hoping it is just the first of many to come in South Africa, and it features an adventure park area for those wanting to test their physical skills or relive the type of fun we had growing up in an era before TV and technology dominated our daily lives, along with Hint Hunt, an escape room, designed to challenge your ability to solve clues and make your way out of a sealed room.